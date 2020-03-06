Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Mercury General worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 62,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 86.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 30.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MCY opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

