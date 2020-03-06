California Public Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.30. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

