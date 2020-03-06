Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 288,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,460 shares of company stock worth $6,069,547. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Exponent stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

