KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,842 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

