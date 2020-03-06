KBC Group NV Has $4.85 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after buying an additional 157,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,521,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $148.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $165.21. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $142.20 and a 1 year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

