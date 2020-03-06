KBC Group NV Sells 27,286 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 197,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $28.23 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

