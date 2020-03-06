KBC Group NV Sells 4,083 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

