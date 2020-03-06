KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Old Republic International by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORI opened at $20.80 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,900 shares of company stock worth $260,972. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

