Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE CIT opened at $35.08 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

