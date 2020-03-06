Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 11,100 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,011 shares of company stock worth $5,094,481 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $180.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

