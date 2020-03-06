Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 11,100 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,011 shares of company stock worth $5,094,481 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $180.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $80.43 and a twelve month high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Forex

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy
KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy
KBC Group NV Has $4.85 Million Holdings in IDEX Co.
KBC Group NV Has $4.85 Million Holdings in IDEX Co.
KBC Group NV Sells 27,286 Shares of LKQ Co.
KBC Group NV Sells 27,286 Shares of LKQ Co.
KBC Group NV Sells 4,083 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co
KBC Group NV Sells 4,083 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co
KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co.
KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co.
Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc.
Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report