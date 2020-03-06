Korea Investment CORP Sells 400 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.02 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.73.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

