Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,500 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 424,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

HTHT opened at $34.90 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

