Korea Investment CORP Acquires 300 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

RGA stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $120.93 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

