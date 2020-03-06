Korea Investment CORP Purchases 117,300 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5,100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 108,399 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $8,097,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

