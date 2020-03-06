Korea Investment CORP Acquires 7,400 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sprint were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of S. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,268,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sprint by 15.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sprint by 116.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 57,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprint by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of S stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

