Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 345.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 96,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

