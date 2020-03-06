Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 959,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

