Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

