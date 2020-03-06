Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,627 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371,614 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 254.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

