Korea Investment CORP Has $2.74 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

