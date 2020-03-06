XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

