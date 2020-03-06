Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $173.31 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

