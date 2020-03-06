Korea Investment CORP Sells 94,100 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 584,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

