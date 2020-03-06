Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 469.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

