Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

