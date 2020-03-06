Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,921 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $2,831,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 149.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

PSB opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.69. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $142.44 and a 12-month high of $192.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

