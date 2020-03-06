Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $158.25 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

