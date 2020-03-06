Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.79% of Spark Energy worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spark Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spark Energy stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Spark Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

