Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 304.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Tilly’s worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

