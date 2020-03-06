Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.94% of Mastercraft Boat worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 145,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

