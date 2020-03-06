Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 62.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 169,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.