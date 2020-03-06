Korea Investment CORP Acquires 43,900 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1,625.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $2,066,308. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

