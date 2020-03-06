Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $332,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

