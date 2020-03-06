Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 5,100 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Universal Electronics worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $64,667.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $591.38 million, a P/E ratio of 176.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.