W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.79 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

