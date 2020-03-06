Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 123,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,486,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $34.84 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

