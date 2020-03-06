Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 731.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 152,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $203.76 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

