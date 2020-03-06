Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,137 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.