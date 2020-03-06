Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $40.77 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

