Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $40.77 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Lennar Co. Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,921 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Equifax Inc.
Spark Energy Inc Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC
Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Tilly's Inc
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC
