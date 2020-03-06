Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

CFG opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.