Korea Investment CORP Acquires 15,700 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 114.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

