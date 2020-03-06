Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Lennar Co. Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 35,921 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Equifax Inc.
Spark Energy Inc Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC
Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Tilly’s Inc
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC
