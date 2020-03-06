Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

