Korea Investment CORP Invests $4.37 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

