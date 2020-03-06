Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after buying an additional 79,273 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $83.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.