Korea Investment CORP Purchases 7,700 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock worth $3,420,650 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $288.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

