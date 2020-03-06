Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

NYSE LH opened at $187.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

