Mackay Shields LLC Sells 55,168 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,168 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 522,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

