Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

CAG stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

