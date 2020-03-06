Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 1.42% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of CVGI opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.