Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,000 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.